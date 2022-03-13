Accel Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 751,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,055,000 after acquiring an additional 335,058 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,482,000 after acquiring an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

