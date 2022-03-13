Accel Wealth Management Purchases 11,930 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 295.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

