Accel Wealth Management Purchases 218 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,529,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 10,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $80.93 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $88.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

