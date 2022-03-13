AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 407,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 272,974 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

