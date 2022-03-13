ACG Wealth Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,167,572 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

