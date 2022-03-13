ACG Wealth Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,081,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,245,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 504,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,372 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. 72,846,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,505,746. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

