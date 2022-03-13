ACG Wealth Buys 62 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,484 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.18. 2,341,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.36.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

