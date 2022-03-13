ACG Wealth Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,448,000 after buying an additional 201,044 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.67. 5,381,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,188. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.62.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

