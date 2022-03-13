ACG Wealth Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. 17,760,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,223,463. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $68.18.

