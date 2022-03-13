ACG Wealth Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of D traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $82.26. 2,462,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,592. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

