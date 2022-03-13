Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,767.88 ($36.27).

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,061 ($40.11) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($45.36) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.65) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,568 ($33.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,346 ($30.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,989.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,126.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 118 ($1.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis bought 6,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($32.14) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($207,084.37). Also, insider Geraint Jones bought 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.73) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($131,330.66).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

