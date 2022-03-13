AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Up 3.5% After Analyst Upgrade

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $76.00. The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.34. 5,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 260,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $4,101,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 113.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

