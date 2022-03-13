Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the February 13th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADVZF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS ADVZF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

