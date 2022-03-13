AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Price Up 3.9%

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.94 and last traded at $77.84. Approximately 52,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 751,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus increased their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AECOM by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

