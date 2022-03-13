AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.37. AeroVironment reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,984. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,523.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $128.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.9% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

