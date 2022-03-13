AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AES opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. AES has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in AES by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in AES by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

