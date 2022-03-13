Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AEHAU)

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AEHAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 14th. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHAU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Get Aesther Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,831,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,084,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,090,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,090,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,070,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.