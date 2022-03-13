AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Down 69.4% in February

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the February 13th total of 94,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 235,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AGM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AGM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AGM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Shares of AGMH stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.