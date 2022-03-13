Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) Short Interest Down 41.6% in February

Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $541,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RICO stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Agrico Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.15.
Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
