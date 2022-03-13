Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) Short Interest Down 41.6% in February

Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $541,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agrico Acquisition alerts:

RICO stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Agrico Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.15.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agrico Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrico Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.