AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) PT Lowered to €2.65 at UBS Group

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €2.90 ($3.15) to €2.65 ($2.88) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.75 ($2.99) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Get AIB Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.