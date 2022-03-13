AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 9.9%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) was down 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 30,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 461,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. Analysts forecast that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

