Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $219.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

