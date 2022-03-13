Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

AIRG stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

