Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barrington Research

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:MIMO opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Airspan Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,309,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

