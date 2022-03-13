Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.08. 1,072,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,620. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

