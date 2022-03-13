Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

ALGN stock opened at $400.67 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.00 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $503.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

