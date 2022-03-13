Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.56. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $34.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.