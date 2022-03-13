Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Allegion has raised its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Allegion stock opened at $111.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion has a twelve month low of $106.83 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Allegion by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

