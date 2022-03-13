Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Chairman Sells $1,919,610.90 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,919,610.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

