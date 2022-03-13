American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.870-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,573. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,613 shares of company stock worth $1,678,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

