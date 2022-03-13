American International Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 224.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 134,766 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PDM opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,674.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

