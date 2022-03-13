American International Group Inc. Purchases 11,001 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 90,921 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,841 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 92.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCDX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

