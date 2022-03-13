American International Group Inc. Sells 2,084 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 37,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.32 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

