American International Group Inc. Sells 2,287 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,503,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in ODP by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 628,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 132,550 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ODP by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 79,426 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ODP by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in ODP by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 470,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 192,994 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ODP alerts:

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,558 shares of company stock worth $2,470,270 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODP stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

ODP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.