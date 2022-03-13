American International Group Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 87,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,661,000 after buying an additional 99,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

