American International Group Inc. Sells 691 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

EGBN opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.