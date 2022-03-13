American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.29 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.780 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 513,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,855. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. CL King reduced their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.