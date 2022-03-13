American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.780 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.65-$1.78 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $14.31 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOUT shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 2,718 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 2,500 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

