Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE COLD opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.98, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.36.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.