Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Shares of AMRX opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.45.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Further Reading
