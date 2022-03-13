Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

