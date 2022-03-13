Analysts Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Post $0.62 EPS

Analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. BCE also posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.20.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $55.21. 4,237,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,021. BCE has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,063,000 after purchasing an additional 651,805 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,205,000 after buying an additional 334,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BCE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after buying an additional 918,122 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

