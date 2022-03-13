Analysts Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) to announce $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Crown also posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,083 shares of company stock valued at $981,685 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.42. The stock had a trading volume of 741,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,053. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.72.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.97%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

