Analysts Anticipate Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Brokerages expect Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) to post sales of $35.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full year sales of $130.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $130.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $186.65 million, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $190.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Labs PBC.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De acquired 36,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $245,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Weil acquired 165,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $995,135.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 221,575 shares of company stock worth $1,365,144 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

