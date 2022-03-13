Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will report sales of $295.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.96 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $284.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 131.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 77.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 51,617 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 43.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. Astec Industries has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

