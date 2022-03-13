Analysts Expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. Momentive Global also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Momentive Global.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MNTV traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,205. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Momentive Global has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $25.00.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.