Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.20 Million

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $589.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $806.00 million and the lowest is $475.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,603 shares of company stock worth $1,508,192. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,175,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 235,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 83,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 700,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,271. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

