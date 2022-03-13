Analysts Offer Predictions for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of IEA opened at $13.10 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

In other news, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 39.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 225.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 182,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 896.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 160,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

