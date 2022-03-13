Analysts Set Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) PT at $30.10

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $315,397.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,616 shares of company stock worth $1,234,711. Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.27. 63,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.10. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

