Analysts Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) PT at $28.43

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NVTA stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,343,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,910. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. Invitae has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 4.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 170,543.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

