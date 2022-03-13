Analysts Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Price Target at $187.73

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.73.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $378,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $343,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lear by 27,995.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,674,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 2,314.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 566,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $70,857,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.80. 365,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,200. Lear has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.69 and its 200 day moving average is $169.75.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

